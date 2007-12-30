Tales of Symphonia 2 Japanese Trailer

The Tales franchise continues with the second installment of the Tales of Symphonia series. Featuring Tales' custom "Flex Range Linear Motion Battle System" and what looks to be quite a bit of anime cutscenes, Tales of Symphonia will be a Wii exclusive. No release date for the US has been announced yet but the Japanese version is due out in Spring of 08. The video quality isn't the best, but the in game battle scenes still look pretty great. We'll cross our fingers for this one.