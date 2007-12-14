Tales Of The Past III - 90 Minute WoW Machinima

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

talesscreen.jpgOver on Warcraftmovies.com, Martin Falch has just released a true masterpiece of machinima. Tales of the Past III is a 90 minute movie that features some pretty big names from World of Warcraft lore. Thrall, Jaina Proudmoore, Arthas, and many more make an appearance in this epic story of good versus evil.

Since the death of Yimo and the shattering of the Orb of Visions, the Horde and the Alliance have accepted an unstable peace agreement. However, old hatreds stand in the way of cooperation and at the same time, chaos erupts as the Lich King finally takes action.

Unfortunately I missed parts I and II (downloading now), so a bit of the backstory is missing for me, but I was completely floored by the quality of this fan film. While voice acting ranges from average to alright, the writing is downright brilliant at times, and the action is just...wow. Think Advent Children. Seriously. In all honesty I downloaded the movie expecting to flip through it and write a little blurb, but I wound up watching the entire thing. I even teared up a little, though I won't admit it. The whole thing is 2.3GB to download, but completely worth it. If anything, watch it for the most appropriate use of Metal Gear Solid music outside of MGS ever. I'm going to go hook my PC up to the 42in LCD and watch it again, with popcorn.

Tales of the Past III [Warcraftmovies.com - Thanks StopTheOncoming]

