Talkin' 'Bout Jeff Gerstmann And Gamespot On G4

If you happened to miss yesterday's episode of Attack of the Show on G4, featuring Wired Game|Life's Chris Kohler and yours truly chatting about the Jeff Gerstmann-GameSpot situation, now's your chance. Notice that it's Kohler representing with a bird shirt this time, not a Kotaku editor. Now that we've had ample time to process, with tempers cooled, we rapped about the long term effects of Kane & Lynch: Dead Men Score-gate. I know, that doesn't have the same ring to it, does it?

  • Heizy Guest

    Really though, the way everyone has just jumped on this issue for their own gain, to elevate themselves over and above the shitstorm, with a holier than though attitude is way dodgy in my opinion.

    http://n4g.com/gaming/News-92885.aspx

    Mountain out of a molehill?

    0

