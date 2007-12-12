Tamagotchi Movie Trailer Weenies

The best thing about Appearing on Film! Tamagotchi: Lost Child in Space!?? It opens December 15th in Japan. Best thing about that? I won't be in Japan and won't have to take the kid to see it. The other amazing thing about this? That shame after the jump. Perhaps, you've already spotted it. Rather, them. Yup, leave it to Luke to notice these in the trailer. THANKS.
Took my daughter to see this yesterday. It was a fun movie, though obviously of no interest to anyone who is not interested in Tamagotchis.