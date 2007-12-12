Tamagotchi Movie Trailer Weenies

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The best thing about Appearing on Film! Tamagotchi: Lost Child in Space!?? It opens December 15th in Japan. Best thing about that? I won't be in Japan and won't have to take the kid to see it. The other amazing thing about this? That shame after the jump. Perhaps, you've already spotted it. Rather, them.nonoweenies.jpg Yup, leave it to Luke to notice these in the trailer. THANKS.

  • Joe Guest

    Took my daughter to see this yesterday. It was a fun movie, though obviously of no interest to anyone who is not interested in Tamagotchis.

    0
  • Alexia Wolf Guest

    Is the tamagotchi movie showing in America?

    0

