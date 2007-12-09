Team Fortress 2 Stats Party!

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

tf2_stats.jpgSure, Half-Life 2 statistics are like a party on a web page, but Team Fortress 2 stats? The statistical equivalent of a post-Studio 54 after party, but instead of loose models, we have bar charts, instead of quaaludes, death maps. The data, collected via Steam, gives us plenty of insight into the playing habits of TF2 players—data that just might help some modify their personal strategies. It might also give some handy excuses to blurt out in the face of defeat. Perhaps you'll find "Scout is cheap!" useful.

What is interesting, though, is the advantage team Blu seems to have on maps that are mirror images of each other. Also, why so few Medics, people? It's fun!

Team Fortress 2 Stats [Steam]

