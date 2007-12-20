Tekken Movie Director Named

The Tekken movie now has a director. Dwight Little has been appointed by Crystal Sky Pictures, and will be brining with him a tradition for excellence in martial arts motion pictures. He directed Rapid Fire, for example. And Marked for Death. Oh, and it's not a martial arts flick, but he also did Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid. Little is relishing the chance to be involved with such a weighty, AAA project, telling Variety:

It's a gladiator story, but the videogame has a complicated enough storyline that it provides the template for a martial arts spectacular.

Of course it does, Dwight.

Little gets behind 'Tekken' movie [Variety]