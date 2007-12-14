Terry Pratchett Diagnosed With Early Onset Alzheimer's

Terry Pratchett, who many of you will know from the famous Discworld series of books and RPG, has recently announced that he's been diagnosed with "a very rare form" of early onset Alzheimer's. In a post on his site labelled "An Embuggerance", Pratchett revealed his condition to the world before, in true Pratchett fashion, breaking the ranks of solemnity as only he can.

PS I would just like to draw attention to everyone reading the above that this should be interpreted as 'I am not dead'. I will, of course, be dead at some future point, as will everybody else. For me, this maybe further off than you think - it's too soon to tell. I know it's a very human thing to say "Is there anything I can do", but in this case I would only entertain offers from very high-end experts in brain chemistry.

He plans on writing a few more books and doesn't want everyone getting all mopey.

AN EMBUGGERANCE [via cnn] [photo]