The Cake is Not a Lie, But it is Old

To: Flynn From: Crecente Re: In The Wake Of The Swollen Goat
Tonight we feasted on month-old Playstation 3 cake. You should have seen the look on my son and his friend's face when I told them, as them jammed frosting topped yellow cake past their teeth, that the cake was a month old and then laughed... heartily. Oh come one, it was frozen, like I would feed rotting cake to my son. The deal is that Sony sent the cake to my house while I was in Australia and the person watching our house signed for it and promptly placed the cake in the freezer. At least I hope it was promptly, I guess we'll find out late tonight.
I had this sudden idea Wednesday night, in the midst of the Funde Razor event, that I should have brought the cake with me. Then I could have handed over that gi-normous Companion Cube to the winner and tell him, and the audience, that not only is the cake not a lie, it's right here in my hands and features the image of a Playstation 3. Yep, that would have been grand.
What you missed: Nintendo Triples Wii Distribution Workforce, I Talk With Reggie Liveblogging the Reggie Talk: Wii Rain Checks, Wii Voice one day, Reggie on Third party games Nintendo: Wiis Hit Shelves This Weekend New Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway Screens Talkin' 'Bout Jeff Gerstmann And Gamespot On G4 GameRankings Drops GameSpot Review Scores
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink