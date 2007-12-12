To: Ash From: Crecente Re: On Middle Names (What's Yours?)

Tomorrow afternoon I'll be leaving to head down to Denver with a van full of schwag and fake guitars. I'm bringing two Xbox 360s with me, because one of them has been locking up recently. I'm hoping to split the signal from the 360 to a projector mounted in the middle of the ceiling of the Walnut Room, and the television I just took down from our bedroom wall. The TV will be the monitor for those playing the game, the projector will be for those not playing the game. If this all sounds confusing, you're in the same boat as me. I'm a little worried the whole thing is going to blow up in my face... hopefully only figuratively speaking.... Oh, I may try to bring the Justin.TV rig with me to broadcast the event live to Kotaku.

