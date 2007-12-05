The Forced Unleashed Upon N-Gage

The upcoming N-Gage relaunch looms, and I don't know about you guys but my excitement is at an all-time 'huh' as THQ Wireless announces that Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is heading to the platform in 2008. Let's see what THQ Wireless VP Adam Cominsky has to say!

"THQ Wireless is dedicated to creating an awesome mobile Star Wars experience that delivers on the concept of unleashing the Force."

The concept of unleashing the force...right. Which is what the game is about, of course. All of that unleashing and that force thingy. So exciting! Woo boy. I get the distinct feeling Adam has no idea what this game is about. Luckily THQ's Finland studio Universomo is creating the game, and I don't think he hangs out there. For a mobile title, the game is looking rather tight. If I ever find a Nokia N-Gage compatible phone sitting in a lost and found somewhere, I might just try it out.