The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Funde Razor Edges Ever Closer

funderazor_463.jpgAs your Friday night plans are gelling, don't neglect next week's all-important Wednesday night festivities. While mine will include eating a pound of meat soaked in a to-be-determined Mexican sauce, combined with salty margaritas, those in the greater Denver and New York City areas should be adding one of the Funde Razor events to their to-do lists. The NYC gig throws down at gaming and drinking hotspot Barcade, in the heart of Brooklyn. The Denver flavored equivalent tears it up at the Walnut Room, which just oozes class. Both will be a raucously charitable time, featuring Rock Band and Guitar Hero gameplay, plus boozing, all benefiting Penny Arcade's Child's Play charity.

Donations are taken at the door and many coveted things will be given away to lucky raffle ticket holders. For more details on the event that puts the fun back into fund raiser, hit up the official site. Keep in mind, it's limited to those 21 and over. This may be your only chance to see Brian Crecente in a bird shirt or Joel Johnson in frilly scarf in person.

Funde Razor

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles