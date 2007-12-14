The Invader Scarf would have a place in our hearts if it were just a scarf that celebrated Space Invaders. But it does one better, combining the talents of pixel knitwear designer Office Lendorff and mobile specialist Kaywa, and fulfilling all of our geek urges in one. Each of these 500 limited edition scarves have QR-Codes at the bottom. When photographed with certain mobile phones (generally the type too cool to hit US shores), they reveal a secret message...and it sounds like many of the messages are different. So no, we have no clue what those little blocks say. But if you pony up $US 66 for one of these scarves, be sure to hit up our tips line.
The Invader Scarf Holds Secret Message
