The King of Kommenter Finalists

It's December 28, which means the King of Komments pre-election season has run its course and we've come up with the finalists for the big show:

Witzbold

TheIrishNinja

EnigmaNemesis

Kirbytheslayer

PapaBear434

While Witzbold is certainly the front runner in followers, that doesn't really matter at all at this stage. Now the folks in Kotaku Tower need to chat things over with the five finalists to see why they want the little-pay job and what sort of hours they would be available to moderate and such. That doesn't mean we're going to make the decision in a vacuum, since the next Komment King will be in charge of the readers I'll open up the comments now to see what you guys think. Who do you think should get the banhammer?

In the meantime the five finalists should check in with me using the email address they used to register their comment account.