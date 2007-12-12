The King Of Pokémon Is Dead, Long Live The King

Akira Chiba, president of Pokémon USA, has announced that at the end of the year he'll be stepping down from his throne of brightly-coloured skulls. Citing only that he has "plans to pursue other opportunities", Chiba leaves after five years with the company that saw the franchise dust off it's post-boom slide and remind us all that as long as they want to keep making Pokémon games kids will keep buying Pokémon games. He'll be replaced by Kenji Okubo, who will not only be running the show in the US but in all territories outside of Japan.

[via Dtoid]