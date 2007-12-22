The Konami Christmas Card, Featuring A Festive Pyramid Head

We're about up to our elf hats in Christmas cards from game developers and publishers this year, but Konami's effort, courtesy of the New International Track & Field web site finds room for a number of classic characters. Where else can you find Pyramid Head, Frogger and Evil Rose so happy to be in the same room? There's even a guest appearance from the Cardboard Box! And Sparkster! Boy, was he memorable...
Thanks for the heads up, Robert.
New International Track & Field [Konami]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink