The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Konami Christmas Card, Featuring A Festive Pyramid Head

konami_xmas.jpgWe're about up to our elf hats in Christmas cards from game developers and publishers this year, but Konami's effort, courtesy of the New International Track & Field web site finds room for a number of classic characters. Where else can you find Pyramid Head, Frogger and Evil Rose so happy to be in the same room? There's even a guest appearance from the Cardboard Box! And Sparkster! Boy, was he memorable...

Thanks for the heads up, Robert.

New International Track & Field [Konami]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles