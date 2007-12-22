The Konami Christmas Card, Featuring A Festive Pyramid Head

We're about up to our elf hats in Christmas cards from game developers and publishers this year, but Konami's effort, courtesy of the New International Track & Field web site finds room for a number of classic characters. Where else can you find Pyramid Head, Frogger and Evil Rose so happy to be in the same room? There's even a guest appearance from the Cardboard Box! And Sparkster! Boy, was he memorable...

Thanks for the heads up, Robert.

New International Track & Field [Konami]