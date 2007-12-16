The Kotaku PS3 Theme

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

24824_1656-thumb_Kotaku.jpg Do you love Kotaku? Do you love it so much that you must customise everything you have with our pink and green colour scheme and fancy lettering? Well thanks to Playstation Universe poster Shawn, you can make your PS3 Kotaku-tastic with this custom theme. So far twelve users have risked the pointing and laughing and downloaded the custom theme and are presumably showing their love to the world at this very moment. Will you be lucky number thirteen?

Thanks Shawn, we are most flattered.

Kotaku PS3 theme [PlaystationUniverse] [Thanks, Justin]

  • Camb3h Guest

    Done and done!

    0

