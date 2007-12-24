The Long Christmas Goodbye

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

xmas.jpgJust a quick message to let you know that the site will not be updated with US or Australian content on Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year's Day. That's the Dec 25, 2007, Dec 26, 2007 and Jan 1, 2008 for those of you without a calendar handy.

I know I'll be drinking, sleeping, eating and crying on those days, but probably not in that order, since I'm a pre-drink crier. Which my friends tell me is weird, but hey, I don't knock them for quaffing their beer from the far-side of the glass.

No matter if you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Chrismahanukwanzakah, Hogswatchnight, Decemberween, Festivus, Winter Veil, Hedgehog Day, or even nothing at all, everyone here at Kotaku AU, including Insane Mike who, right now, has his face caught in the coffee maker, wish you a safe and happy holiday season.

Comments

  • Lev Arris Guest

    Zzzzz, boring. You mean I need to interact with my loved ones? Dang.

    0
  • Mentoes Guest

    I thought Kotaku were my loved ones?! :(

    0
  • Camb3h Guest

    Merry Christmas Kotaku!

    0
  • RaYdeX Guest

    You are SO JD from Scrubs.

    Much humorous loving :)

    Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, May all your wishes come true, and your grandma no really be pregnant with your love child and all that jazz :)

    You definitely deserve at least a couple of days of.. But I'll keep the whip handy ;)

    0

