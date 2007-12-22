The Mini-Flood Of UTIII User Created Content Begins

Not long after the first official piece of user created content for the PlayStation 3 version of Unreal Tournament III arrives, the community has answered the call, with a handful of new maps and a new mutator, something we hope is the start of a long-running trend. The details on each are nestled within the official thread created by Mark Rein at Epic Games' forums, with links to required files and details contained within. Deathmatch map DM-Elevation can be seen above and was created by user "warby", also responsible for the excellent Shadow of the Colossus-style map for Half-Life 2.

