The Mini-Flood Of UTIII User Created Content Begins

Not long after the first official piece of user created content for the PlayStation 3 version of Unreal Tournament III arrives, the community has answered the call, with a handful of new maps and a new mutator, something we hope is the start of a long-running trend. The details on each are nestled within the official thread created by Mark Rein at Epic Games' forums, with links to required files and details contained within. Deathmatch map DM-Elevation can be seen above and was created by user "warby", also responsible for the excellent Shadow of the Colossus-style map for Half-Life 2.
First User Created Content for UT3 PS3 is released! [Epic Games]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink