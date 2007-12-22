The Most Spectacular Mega Man Art The World Has Ever Seen

Swedish magazine Level's latest issue commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Blue Bomber, featuring stunning artwork of Mega Man that should embarrass just about every print outlet that isn't Edge. The piece, from Hitoshi Ariga, responsible for Rockman Megamix and The Big O manga, was passed on to us in ridiculously large resolution (1200 x 1600) by a reader who, coincidentally also goes by the name Mega Man. The original scan, which can be used for wallpaper creation purposes, can be found here.

Many thanks to "Mega Man" for bringing this to our attention. You've made my own desktop very proud.