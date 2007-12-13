You may have seen last night's GameVideos-created comparison video, showing the differences between the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of Half-Life 2 in The Orange Box, which some (me) might say were measured under... questionable circumstances. Today, the head-to-head battle continues, as this Portal-centric edition illustrates how owners of the PS3 version will be waiting... and waiting for their next attempts after suffering defeat in the Aperture Sciences labs.
The Orange Box PS3 vs. 360: Portal
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink