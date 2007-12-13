The Orange Box PS3 vs. 360: Portal

You may have seen last night's GameVideos-created comparison video, showing the differences between the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of Half-Life 2 in The Orange Box, which some (me) might say were measured under... questionable circumstances. Today, the head-to-head battle continues, as this Portal-centric edition illustrates how owners of the PS3 version will be waiting... and waiting for their next attempts after suffering defeat in the Aperture Sciences labs.