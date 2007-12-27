The PlayStation PhoneBook

Imagine this scene: A 13-year-old boy awakes Christmas morning and runs down the stairs to the tree where he finds a brand new Playstation 3 box waiting. Tearing open the sealed box he finds inside not a sleek, black Playstation 3 but a bulky, yellow telephone book.
The teen was amused, the parents... not so much.
Teen Opens PlayStation 3 Box, Finds Phone Book Inside! [MyFox Utah]
