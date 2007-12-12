The Princess Bride Game, Heartbreak In Motion

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The "video game" adaptation of Rob Reiner's 1987 classic romantic adventure comedy The Princess Bride isn't actually a game, as the official site so openly admits. It's merely an "animated online entertainment experience". It's the Nutrasweet of adventure gaming, a sickeningly chemical hint of a game that looks to add nothing to the film, merely acting as a crudely animated, gratingly voice acted, casual targeted impostor.

It's coming to Windows, Mac OS US X and Linux, but don't expect much for your $17. The only amusement I've received from this monstrosity so far is the misspelling of the title on the official site, who refer to it as The Princess Bridge Game. Hahaha! *sobs*

