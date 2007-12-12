The Princess Bride Game, Heartbreak In Motion

The "video game" adaptation of Rob Reiner's 1987 classic romantic adventure comedy The Princess Bride isn't actually a game, as the official site so openly admits. It's merely an "animated online entertainment experience". It's the Nutrasweet of adventure gaming, a sickeningly chemical hint of a game that looks to add nothing to the film, merely acting as a crudely animated, gratingly voice acted, casual targeted impostor.

It's coming to Windows, Mac OS US X and Linux, but don't expect much for your $17. The only amusement I've received from this monstrosity so far is the misspelling of the title on the official site, who refer to it as The Princess Bridge Game. Hahaha! *sobs*