No surprises here. This recently unearthed embarrassing video The Queen of Fighters 2005 obviously dates from a few years back. That doesn't make it any less shameful! It's a cosplay "homage" to SNK's The King of Fighters and features actress Misa Nishida as Mai Shirnaui. We haven't seen this, but seriously doubt there's any 2D fighting in it. It probably has other things though. Nishida QoF [NSFW via Hobby Media]
The Queen of Fighters
