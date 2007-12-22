The Sims Get More Casual

In case the Sims series wasn't casual enough for you, EA today introduces The Sims Carnival series, a new line of casual games from the Sims franchise. Two new games are launching today on EA's Pogo.com website. The Sims Carnival SnapCity sounds like a Tetris-clone, with players assembling a city from falling colored blocks, while The Sims Carnival Bumper Blast requires you to shoot at The Sims-styled bumpers until you run out of ammo.

"We designed these pick-up-and-play games to be fun and entertaining, while still presenting depth in gameplay, long-term enjoyment and great value," said Rod Humble, Head of The Sims Studio. "Since The Sims Carnival SnapCity and The Sims Carnival Bumper Blast are available for digital download, the holiday shopper can avoid long lines and still share some fun with everyone on their list."

The two games should be available today on Pogo.com in a bundle for $US 19.99.

EA Introduces The Sims Carnival a New Product Line of Casual Games From The Sims Label Perfect for the Last-Minute Holiday Shopper

The Sims Carnival SnapCity and The Sims Carnival Bumper Blast — The First Two Titles From The Sims Carnival Are Now Available for Digital Download at Pogo.com

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—If you are still looking for that quick gift fix, The Sims Carnival™ is here to help with two family-friendly games just in time for the holidays. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS) announced Friday the launch of a new casual game product line from The Sims™ Label called The Sims Carnival. The first two games, The Sims Carnival SnapCity and The Sims Carnival Bumper Blast are both available for digital download starting today at Pogo.com. These two entirely new casual gaming experiences from The Sims Label are enjoyable and accessible for players of all ages. Because of the games' broad appeal, they are the ideal last-minute gift for The Sims player on your list.

The perfect way to add fun and flex your skills through the holiday season, The Sims Carnival SnapCity and The Sims Carnival Bumper Blast can both be found now on Pogo.com™ together as digital downloads for $19.99.

"We designed these pick-up-and-play games to be fun and entertaining, while still presenting depth in gameplay, long-term enjoyment and great value," said Rod Humble, Head of The Sims Studio. "Since The Sims Carnival SnapCity and The Sims Carnival Bumper Blast are available for digital download, the holiday shopper can avoid long lines and still share some fun with everyone on their list."

The Sims Carnival SnapCity is a city building puzzle game that is strategic and accessible. It's never the same city twice! In this skill-testing interactive experience, players are challenged to position falling, colored blocks in just the right places to assemble their own personal city in open-ended gameplay. Players can pick-up-and-play or experience greater level of gameplay difficulty, keeping them on the edge of their chairs. The Sims Carnival SnapCity features an array of industrial, commercial and residential neighborhoods to build a city...in a snap!

The Sims Carnival Bumper Blast will have the player blasting away for hours! The goal in this arcade-style game is to clear out all The Sims-styled bumpers before the shots run out. The player is challenged to master skill shots, score combos and bonuses, and go for the high score! With over 140 action-packed levels, The Sims Carnival Bumper Blast is the fun casual game that can be played time and time again.

Product Specifications

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Electronic Arts Redwood Shores

Digital Download Availability: North America only, starting Friday, December 21, 2007

The Sims Carnival SnapCity

Platform: PC

Category: Simulation/Puzzle/Strategy

ESRB Rating: E

The Sims Carnival Bumper Blast

Platform: PC

Category: Arcade/Strategy

ESRB Rating: E