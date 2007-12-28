The Sordid Truth Behind Itprintsmoney.gif

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

itprintsmoney.jpgYou've all seen it a million times. The .gif file featuring Nintendo champions Miyamoto and Iwata-san, sharing a DS, enjoying the spoils of victory. You might think it's cute. Might find it endearing. Shit, you might hate Nintendo and find it utterly insufferable. Whatever your thoughts on both the .gif and its subject matter, however, you probably don't know the whole story behind it.

itprintsdanger.jpg
[Alaluef @ NeoGAF]

