The Steampunk Space Invaders Tee

Being the T-shirt freak that I am, I always promise myself that I will stop buying them so that I don't fill yet a second chest of drawers. But, inevitably one comes along that you can't resist and this would fall into that category for me. Artist etherbrian has posted his steampunk space invader design "Interloper From Beyond The Heavens" up for votes on Threadless and it's still got about six more days left to rack up enough points to get it printed. Amazingly awesome.

Vote for Interloper From Beyond The Heavens at Threadless.