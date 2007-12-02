The Thirty $US 500 Finalists Have Been Picked!

Finalists! We've got 'em. Thirty finalists have been randomly selected for their chance at the $US 500 gift certificate. Congrats to them for being lucky and right. Sometime on Monday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mountain time we will post a question on the site. The first of the 30 finalists to answer it correctly will win the prize. Be warned, we will not be emailing the finalists, just posting their names. Hit the jump for the finalists! 1. Elderwulf 2. InvaderKim 3. Rodimus 4. geekay3 5. QuietAmbition 6. TheGreatSeal 7. Iocarios 8. Troubadour 9. jsnnoa 10. PG17
11. Palehorse 12. Peaugh 13. Jman1980 14. adduby 15. Bacardi151 16. FeendRendor 17. orangedude 18. NobleArc 19. Kj719 20. Jasu
21. ChickenOfTheSea 22. CaoCao 23. WasabiJoe 24. Stormcrow85 25. jp182 26. hchaudh1 27. Anonononomous 28. MC-Fartface 29. jjpember 30. Santa_Muerte
