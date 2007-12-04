We won't go into details with this vid: the answers will reveal themselves in time. Maybe Fahey put it best when he explained, "The best part of that video is when you realise this kid's dad is just sitting there filming." Or maybe the best part is when you realise that the dad trained the dog to curb his son's Wii addiction. You decide, but know that the clip is very loud and a little NSFW.
The Wii Brings Families (And Pets) Together
