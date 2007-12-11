The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

They're Taking The Hobbits To Korea

hobbitskorea.jpgThis year has seen a steady flood of 'top-quality' Korean MMOs into the U.S., so it's high time we showed them how it's done repaid the favour by giving them another of ours. Turbine has announced a partnership with Korean internet company and gaming site NHN to distribute Lord of the Rings Online in the Land of the Endless Grind. Already operating in North America, Europe, the UK, and Japan, LotRO should be available to Korean players sometime next year.

"The Lord of the Rings Online will redefine the MMORPG genre in Korea, with amazing graphics and high-quality game content, along with a game system that Korean gamers are familiar with," said Kim Chang-Keun, Director of the publishing division of NHN.

As opposed to all of those Korean MMOs with their crappy graphics and low-quality content. I didn't say it. *points to Kim Chang-Keun*

TURBINE PARTNERS WITH NHN CORPORATION TO BRING THE LORD OF THE RINGS ONLINE(TM) TO KOREA

2007 PC Game of the Year is Coming to World's Largest Market for Online Games

WESTWOOD, MA - December 10, 2007 - Turbine, Inc. and NHN Corporation today announced a distribution agreement for The Lord of the Rings Online(TM): Shadows of Angmar(TM), the 2007 PC Game of the Year*. Under the terms of the deal, Turbine will work closely with NHN, the largest Korean Internet company and the #1 gamer site in Asia, to localize The Lord of the Rings Online for the fast-growing Korean market.

"The Lord of the Rings is a powerful franchise with global appeal, and we are committed to bringing the game to fans around the world," said Jim Crowley, president and CEO of Turbine, Inc. "NHN is a powerful force in the Korean gaming market and we are very excited to work with them to bring The Lord of the Rings Online to Korea next year."

"The Lord of the Rings Online will redefine the MMORPG genre in Korea, with amazing graphics and high-quality game content, along with a game system that Korean gamers are familiar with," said Kim Chang-Keun, Director of the publishing division of NHN. "We expect the title will be a strong contender in the world-class Korean online game market, giving it a global competitive edge."

The Lord of the Rings Online delivers an interactive experience brimming with life and filled with the familiar people, places, and monsters from the most beloved fantasy adventure of all time. From the quaint surroundings of the Shire to Angmar, the vile kingdom of the Witch-king, players will experience the world of Middle-earth as never before. The Lord of the Rings Online was recently awarded the 2007 PC Game of the Year at the 25th Annual Golden Joystick Awards and is currently operating in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. For more information about The Lord of the Rings Online, please visit www.lotro.com.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles