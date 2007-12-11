They're Taking The Hobbits To Korea

This year has seen a steady flood of 'top-quality' Korean MMOs into the U.S., so it's high time we showed them how it's done repaid the favour by giving them another of ours. Turbine has announced a partnership with Korean internet company and gaming site NHN to distribute Lord of the Rings Online in the Land of the Endless Grind. Already operating in North America, Europe, the UK, and Japan, LotRO should be available to Korean players sometime next year.

"The Lord of the Rings Online will redefine the MMORPG genre in Korea, with amazing graphics and high-quality game content, along with a game system that Korean gamers are familiar with," said Kim Chang-Keun, Director of the publishing division of NHN.

As opposed to all of those Korean MMOs with their crappy graphics and low-quality content. I didn't say it. *points to Kim Chang-Keun *