They're Taking The Hobbits To Korea

This year has seen a steady flood of 'top-quality' Korean MMOs into the U.S., so it's high time we
showed them how it's done repaid the favour by giving them another of ours. Turbine has announced a partnership with Korean internet company and gaming site NHN to distribute Lord of the Rings Online in the Land of the Endless Grind. Already operating in North America, Europe, the UK, and Japan, LotRO should be available to Korean players sometime next year.
"The Lord of the Rings Online will redefine the MMORPG genre in Korea, with amazing graphics and high-quality game content, along with a game system that Korean gamers are familiar with," said Kim Chang-Keun, Director of the publishing division of NHN.
As opposed to all of those Korean MMOs with their crappy graphics and low-quality content. I didn't say it. *points to Kim Chang-Keun*
TURBINE PARTNERS WITH NHN CORPORATION TO BRING THE LORD OF THE RINGS ONLINE(TM) TO KOREA
2007 PC Game of the Year is Coming to World's Largest Market for Online Games
WESTWOOD, MA - December 10, 2007 - Turbine, Inc. and NHN Corporation today announced a distribution agreement for The Lord of the Rings Online(TM): Shadows of Angmar(TM), the 2007 PC Game of the Year*. Under the terms of the deal, Turbine will work closely with NHN, the largest Korean Internet company and the #1 gamer site in Asia, to localize The Lord of the Rings Online for the fast-growing Korean market.
"The Lord of the Rings is a powerful franchise with global appeal, and we are committed to bringing the game to fans around the world," said Jim Crowley, president and CEO of Turbine, Inc. "NHN is a powerful force in the Korean gaming market and we are very excited to work with them to bring The Lord of the Rings Online to Korea next year."
"We expect the title will be a strong contender in the world-class Korean online game market, giving it a global competitive edge."
The Lord of the Rings Online delivers an interactive experience brimming with life and filled with the familiar people, places, and monsters from the most beloved fantasy adventure of all time. From the quaint surroundings of the Shire to Angmar, the vile kingdom of the Witch-king, players will experience the world of Middle-earth as never before. The Lord of the Rings Online was recently awarded the 2007 PC Game of the Year at the 25th Annual Golden Joystick Awards and is currently operating in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. For more information about The Lord of the Rings Online, please visit www.lotro.com.
