This Is Living (In Sydney)

I spent the weekend in Sydney with my wife. We were on our way to Paddington Market (a must see if you're visiting), when I noticed three buses with these gi-normous Ratchet & Clank Future/This is Living ads go by. They are the first Playstation 3 ads I've seen outside of television since I've been in Australia. Seems like a pretty good investment, though I'd like to see some for Uncharted as well.