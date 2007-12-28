This Is Shaft's DS

If Shaft had a DS, and wasn't too busy doing his thing (or things...you know...), we'd like to think this was Shaft's DS. Failing that, we'd like to think one day Nintendo saw fit to quit pitching their colour schemes at nerds and women and started thinking of the Pimp my Ride demographic. They're part of the blue ocean too, Nintendo.
sophos777 @ Flickr [via Boing-Boing]
