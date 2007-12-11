This fat bastard is Ralphie May. I've never heard of him, but I'm assured by my American cohorts that he's a comedian. Here's a clip of Ralphie performing at the Spike VGAs, where he strolls onto the stage, whips the crowd into a frenzy with his poignant, biting remarks on the 360's reliability then strolls off to a thunderous round of applause.
This Is What A Comedian Dying On Stage Looks Like
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
All aboard the fail train.
Damn he only made ONE relevant gaming joke and even that was a bad one.