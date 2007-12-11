This Is What A Comedian Dying On Stage Looks Like

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

This fat bastard is Ralphie May. I've never heard of him, but I'm assured by my American cohorts that he's a comedian. Here's a clip of Ralphie performing at the Spike VGAs, where he strolls onto the stage, whips the crowd into a frenzy with his poignant, biting remarks on the 360's reliability then strolls off to a thunderous round of applause.

Comments

  • puppylicks @J

    All aboard the fail train.
    Damn he only made ONE relevant gaming joke and even that was a bad one.

    0
  • Brendan Guest

    wow..

    ...hahaha...

    ...wow

    0

