This Wii Is From The Distant Future

Were Tron able to pry himself away from more active pursuits like bike racing and eXtreme frisbee, pretty sure he'd be rocking this Wii. The work of Acid Mods poster kypes, this mod gives the little console a new black coat of paint, winnowed side panels, an extra SD card slot, in-built GameCube memory card and, as a centrepiece, a whole bunch of soothing, flashing lights. Lovely. [Acid Mods, cheers Farmah!]