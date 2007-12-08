THQ Discovers Box Art Ipecac Equivalent

I'm not sure if THQ is competing in some sort of Pink Flamingos-style contest with publisher Ubisoft for most deplorable box art behavior, but if so, THQ has taken the lead. The entire concept of Bratz is already offensive, but the collection of tarted-up whorish toddlers on the cover of Bratz Super Babyz is gag-worthy, in a cover art sense. I'm gonna go lie down, as my head is spinning from the unnecessary Zs.