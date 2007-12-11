The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

TIME Announces Top Ten Video Games of 2007

1101071203_400.jpgTIME has posted their top ten video games of 2007 for all to see. And because they're TIME, we'll write about it. We're not sure if we agree that their #1 pick Halo 3 is "the perfect hardcore first-person combat simulator" that has been perfected like "a pebble that has been rounded over the centuries by the gentle splashing of the ocean waves," but we certainly appreciate the poetic diction. The list has all your expected big players. Here it is in full: 1. Halo 3 2. The Orange Box 3. Rock Band 4. Super Mario Galaxy 5. BioShock 6. Call of Duty 4 7. Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass 8. Mass Effect 9. Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation 10. God of War 2

Now go ahead and do the obligatory duking it out for the honour of your favourite games in the comments.

Top 10 Video Games [TIME]

  • Soldier Of Hell Guest

    Halo 3 is not the perfect combat simulator, it's the perfect thing to wipe my shit-filled ass with!

  • Nexus Guest

    I'm starting to get a bit annoyed with the hype and buzz around Halo 3. I managed to play Halo 3 for the first time a week ago and I wasn't very impressed with it. I thought Bioshock would have been a bit higher though.

  • Soldier Of Hell Guest

    I'm quite disappointed Call of Duty 4 isn't higher up. That's one of THE best games I've ever played. God of War 2 should have been higher as well Kratos is a legend.

