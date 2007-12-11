TIME Announces Top Ten Video Games of 2007

TIME has posted their top ten video games of 2007 for all to see. And because they're TIME, we'll write about it. We're not sure if we agree that their #1 pick Halo 3 is "the perfect hardcore first-person combat simulator" that has been perfected like "a pebble that has been rounded over the centuries by the gentle splashing of the ocean waves," but we certainly appreciate the poetic diction. The list has all your expected big players. Here it is in full: 1. Halo 3 2. The Orange Box 3. Rock Band 4. Super Mario Galaxy 5. BioShock 6. Call of Duty 4 7. Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass 8. Mass Effect 9. Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation 10. God of War 2

Now go ahead and do the obligatory duking it out for the honour of your favourite games in the comments.

