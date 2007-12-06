Time Crisis 4 Supports Multiplayer, But You Can't Buy Seperate Guncons

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

guncon3.jpgNamco Bandai's upcoming lightgun extravaganza Time Crisis 4 supports 2-player, splitscreen play. Yay! Oh, wait...belay that yay. Rather than let you enjoy some good times with your friends, Namco Bandai would instead like to hold a knife to your throat. See, instead of allowing consumers to purchase a second, individual Guncon - for multiplayer, as a replacement, whatever - they've decided the only way you can get additional guns is to...buy additional copies of Time Crisis 4. At $US 60 a pop. Way to screw over your loyal fanbase, Namco Bandai. Real smart.

[Consumerist]

