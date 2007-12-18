Time To Pre-Order Gears of War 2?

The sharp-eyed folks over at BeyondUnreal have spotted Gears of War 2 available for pre-order on Amazon. All yours for $US 59.99, as long as you can wait until November 15, 2008.

We were confident Epic had a sequel in the works, but this is the first time we've had a store back the fact up.

Did Amazon make a mistake, or is it an employee's idea of a joke? We don't know at the moment. Whatever the motivation, they'll undoubtedly get a nasty letter from Mark Rein asking them to kindly remove the pre-order.

