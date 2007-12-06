TimeShift Out Now For Playstation 3

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

timeshift.jpgThe lovely chaps at Sierra have just sent word that Saber Entertainment's TimeShift for Playstation 3 is now available at retailers throughout the country. For PC and Xbox 360 owners, the news is a bit old hat, but that doesn't mean you can't give a celebratory shout-out to users of Sony's next-gen console.

If the time-travelling antics and solid FPS action sound like good things to you, scrounge up $99.95 and head to your local games store.

