To Hungry Fanboys Steak=Wii=UPS Guy's Flesh

Here's an interesting anecdote: some GameStops are no longer getting specific information regarding their next Wii shipments. Apparently overzealous shoppers are searching for Wiis with such ferocity that they've been stalking UPS drivers—we use that word only semi-loosely—as they've figured out delivery routes well enough to anticipate drop offs and harass UPS drivers beforehand. Wow. Freak. Eeeeee.

UPS carriers being hunted down like animals [gonintendo][image]