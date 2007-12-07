The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

To Hungry Fanboys Steak=Wii=UPS Guy's Flesh

sm_mb98UPS1.jpgHere's an interesting anecdote: some GameStops are no longer getting specific information regarding their next Wii shipments. Apparently overzealous shoppers are searching for Wiis with such ferocity that they've been stalking UPS drivers—we use that word only semi-loosely—as they've figured out delivery routes well enough to anticipate drop offs and harass UPS drivers beforehand. Wow. Freak. Eeeeee.

UPS carriers being hunted down like animals [gonintendo][image]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles