The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Tony Hilliam: The Facts About Auran's Closure

auranlogo.jpgTony Hilliam, CEO of Brisbane-based developer Auran, has issued a statement regarding Auran's closure earlier today.

In it, Hilliam confirms that all Auran staff were today let go, and that staff will be paid their entitlements, supporting our anonymous source.

He then goes on to reiterate the recent changes to Fury, including the Age of the Chosen content update and the new free-to-play mode, and his belief that the game will eventually become "successful".

As you can see, this new statement stands in stark contrast to Hilliam's comments from last week, where he reassured us that things were fine.

Hilliam also mentioned to Kotaku AU that ex-employees will be compensated under GEERS (General Employee Entitlement and Redundancy Scheme).

Full statement after the jump.

Auran: the facts

The Directors of Auran Developments, the company that employs all the Auran staff, have today called in a Voluntary Administrator (like Chapter 11 in the US). All the staff were dismissed today. Despite earlier reports, staff will be paid for all their work to date, their annual leave entitlements, redundancy payments and long service leave.

Whilst this is the end of Auran Developments, it is far from the end of FURY and Trainz.

Trainz is the world’s leading rail simulator and has a community of more than 250,000 registered users around the world. It is published in dozens of countries and there are many products in the market today. The bulk of the Trainz team will continue to work on current projects and these projects will be released next year.

With Fury, we built up a team to make a world beating game and sadly we have not reached our goals – yet. Our performance to date has meant we could no longer fund the 70 strong dev team. However, FURY: Age of the Chosen will be launched as planned Friday 8pm GMT. We have put together a small but committed team to continue developing FURY on an ongoing basis. This core team, as we announced last week, are a passionate group of people committed to making FURY a success. We will be releasing bug fixes, content and feature updates on a regular basis and in fact they will be more frequent with our new agile team.

I believe that once people hear about F:AotC and the new Free to Play business model, we’ll start building up the player numbers and revenues that will make the game successful.

I expect the naysayers will have different thoughts, but they haven’t played the new build…yet.

Comments

  • Captain Cleanoff Guest

    YOU CAN'T POLISH A TURD TONY !!

    0
  • bowie Guest

    ---With Fury, we built up a team to make a world beating game and sadly we have not reached our goals – yet

    You never will. Let it go.

    0
  • Rahul Chand Guest

    I live in Brisbane and for me Dark Reign was an awesome game..I still remember its ending even after 9 years

    Sad to see Auran go down like this.

    0
  • BARRY Guest

    It's sad to see a company go under, but they weren't producing the goods. I'm all for supporting OZ developers, but I'm not going to blindly following a company just because they're in the same city as where I was born. A funny thing I saw a fews months ago was an article on news.com.au about how 'Fury' will put OZ developers on the map (some marketing department contrived BS I'm sure), thing is, we're already on the map, we've got top class developers here, Creative Assembly, Pandemic for example.

    0
  • r.i.p. auran Guest

    So a few days ago things are grim but will go on, now it is all closed?

    ...

    Anyhow, you wouldn't want to be one of the poor people still employed by the other Auran shell company, look forward to working till 4am as Tony wants with no overtime (or pay when next week they close up...)

    Very disappointing to see Auran go down.

    0
  • Sander Guest

    It's a shame to see Auran go. Dark Reign was a classic and while I thought Fury was a stupid idea, it's a grand plan to reach for the stars, even if you fail.

    0
  • Brent Guest

    Wow what a way to kick all those guys and gals in the ass who worked so hard to make the game even if it bombed.

    0
  • Moloy Guest

    "I expect the naysayers will have different thoughts, but they haven’t played the new build…yet."

    I'm having trouble working out what he meant with that ominous "yet" at the end there.

    0
  • fairplay @Fairplay

    It's always sad to see game developers get the shunt. Especially local based ones at the worst of times.

    0
  • Greg Guest

    Dark Reign great game, I wish they would of stuck with this line of games and kept it going over the years.

    Hope this doesn't happen to Pandemic, but where is Battlezone 3?

    0
  • Raefon Guest

    Yes new content of Fury, should be a new engine, better graphic some game play worth the time and well lets just say NOT FURY.

    Missing the mark by this far, should be the sentence that Auran is recieving and thats the death bell sounding.

    One hit wonder with Dark Reign doesnt make a great game company, and obviously creates an ego not able to use focus groups to show Fury was a waste of time.

    0
  • Dave Guest

    Dave, DAVE, Dave, Dave, Alight Dave, Alight, how are you Dave, how are you. Yeah ? Good yeah, good.
    How are the kids, yeah ? nice one. yeah. great.
    Oh. sorry mate I thought you were dave.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles