Tony Hilliam: The Facts About Auran's Closure

Tony Hilliam, CEO of Brisbane-based developer Auran, has issued a statement regarding Auran's closure earlier today.

In it, Hilliam confirms that all Auran staff were today let go, and that staff will be paid their entitlements, supporting our anonymous source.

He then goes on to reiterate the recent changes to Fury, including the Age of the Chosen content update and the new free-to-play mode, and his belief that the game will eventually become "successful".

As you can see, this new statement stands in stark contrast to Hilliam's comments from last week, where he reassured us that things were fine.

Hilliam also mentioned to Kotaku AU that ex-employees will be compensated under GEERS (General Employee Entitlement and Redundancy Scheme).

