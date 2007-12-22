Here's a brand new game clip of Silicon Knight's Too Human in which we get to see the protagonist Baldur as a dual-wielding berserker. Action looks very fast, but it's tough to tell if what looks like an auto targeting feature tracking Balder from one end of the stage to the other will be fun or overly simplistic. Either way, expect berserkers to require a sore thumb.
Too Human Video, Berserker Class
