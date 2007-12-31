I am perpetually lagging behind on my gaming list: too much to do, not enough time, and it's all I can do to eek out a little chunk of something like Puzzle Quest here and there. So I kinda like the 'top 20' or 'top 10' or 'top whatever' lists - at the very least, I can jot down a few more games to add to my 'to play in the next 5 years ... I hope' list. Poisonous-Pixels has a nice little list up of '07 games that you maybe should've played, but probably didn't - a few of these even made it to our 2007 Goaties. I'm even feeling inspired to actually finish Odin Sphere. The 20 Games that You Should Have Played for 2007, But Didn't[Thanks Sumantra]
Top 20 Games of the Year You Should've Played, But Didn't
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink