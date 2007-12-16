Kotakuite Jose sends in news of the most recent Toys "R" Us game deal. In this week's circular they are advertising a Buy 3 Get 1 Free deal on their entire stock of video games. The sale runs from tomorrow, Dec. 16th through Dec. 24th. This is a great opportunity to fill in some of the gaps in your collection or pick up some games for holiday gifts. The offer is also good online so you won't have to wade through the crowds of stressed out parents and unruly ankle biters to get to your favourite titles. Sure, it's not the greatest gaming sale that ever was, but free is free and that's all good in my book.
Toys "R" Us Offers Buy 3 Get One free
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink