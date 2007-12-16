Toys "R" Us Offers Buy 3 Get One free

Kotakuite Jose sends in news of the most recent Toys "R" Us game deal. In this week's circular they are advertising a Buy 3 Get 1 Free deal on their entire stock of video games. The sale runs from tomorrow, Dec. 16th through Dec. 24th. This is a great opportunity to fill in some of the gaps in your collection or pick up some games for holiday gifts. The offer is also good online so you won't have to wade through the crowds of stressed out parents and unruly ankle biters to get to your favourite titles. Sure, it's not the greatest gaming sale that ever was, but free is free and that's all good in my book.