Trackmania Coming To Wii, DS



Here's some good news. Like finding out Santa is real, and he's coming round to your place with with a case of Coronas, two slutty elves and a copy of Super Bomberman. Trackmania is, according to this presser, coming to the DS, and from the look of it is bringing the necessary track editor with it. Wi-fi track swapping? Yeah, please, thanks. It's also coming to the Wii, but we're a little afraid of the possibility of forced motion controls and barrel roll minigames.

Trackmania En Route To Nintendo DS [Shacknews]

[clip via Brakara @ NeoGAF]