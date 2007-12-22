Here's some good news. Like finding out Santa is real, and he's coming round to your place with with a case of Coronas, two slutty elves and a copy of Super Bomberman. Trackmania is, according to this presser, coming to the DS, and from the look of it is bringing the necessary track editor with it. Wi-fi track swapping? Yeah, please, thanks. It's also coming to the Wii, but we're a little afraid of the possibility of forced motion controls and barrel roll minigames.
Trackmania En Route To Nintendo DS [Shacknews]
[clip via Brakara @ NeoGAF]
Trackmania Coming To Wii, DS
