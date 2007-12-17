Tretton Tells Activision To Cram It, Stick To Making Games

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

jackvbobby.jpgLate last month, Activision boss Bobby Kotick issued an ultimatum of sorts. Said the 360 and PS3 needed to get to $US 199, or else. Well, speaking with the San Jose Mercury's Troy Wolverton & Dean Takahashi, SCEA boss Jack Tretton responded to Kotick's calls. And by responded, we mean totally call him out:

Tretton:...you know, I'm surprised by it, because I would never venture to suggest what software publishers should price their software at. So I don't think it's appropriate for them to suggest what hardware should be priced at.

SJM: I guess what he's calling for is maybe a more nimble reaction to the Wii's success.

Tretton: I don't know, maybe he should design a platform.

Oh it's on. Ringside tickets are $US 25, $US 18 for concession card holders. A Q&A with Sony U.S. games chief Jack Tretton, extended version [Mercury]

