Treyarch Taking Call of Duty Back To WWII?

The gang at UK pub Gamer picked up on a job listing from Call of Duty 3 developer Treyarch that might point to the series returning to its World War II roots. The posting at Activision's career opportunities page is looking for a level builder to work on an "industry leading First-Person Shooter action war franchise" with serious experience. Later in the job description, Treyarch writes "if you're a fan of World War 2 shooters, then even better!"

Quite the leap, no? While we're positive that Call of Duty 5 is coming, we aren't sure whether Infinity Ward or Treyarch or another developer altogether will be holding the reins.

Level Builder - Call of Duty [Treyarch via Gamer]