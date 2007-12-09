The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Treyarch Taking Call of Duty Back To WWII?

call_of_duty_5_rumor.jpgThe gang at UK pub Gamer picked up on a job listing from Call of Duty 3 developer Treyarch that might point to the series returning to its World War II roots. The posting at Activision's career opportunities page is looking for a level builder to work on an "industry leading First-Person Shooter action war franchise" with serious experience. Later in the job description, Treyarch writes "if you're a fan of World War 2 shooters, then even better!"

Quite the leap, no? While we're positive that Call of Duty 5 is coming, we aren't sure whether Infinity Ward or Treyarch or another developer altogether will be holding the reins.

Level Builder - Call of Duty [Treyarch via Gamer]

Comments

  • Doc Guest

    I say bring on a WW1 FPS. Trench warfare, low fire rate guns, early tanks & biplanes.... it would slow the game down, but I think that will also work better from the strategy angle.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles