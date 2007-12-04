Turok Multiplayer - A Knifeman Triumphant

GameVideos has posted three clips from Turok's multiplayer, and I have to say I am a bit more interested in the game than I was before. Just a tad. While the other two videos are a bit longer, this one tells a story. A story of a man who desperately wants to stab someone, yet keeps missing. In the end he finally gets his wish, and as sharp metal slides into his victim you can't help but cheer. And they say video game violence desensitises us. Hmph.