Two Interesting New Findings About PS3 Wattage, Seriously

We don't normally get obsessed over the wattage of our various consoles, OK, there was that one time, but Aeropause did some updated PS3 wattage tests and found two points worth sharing. First, the PS3's standby mode (aka when it's "off") only takes 1W of electricity. That's not much, and is considered pretty good as some electronics use near their full wattage during standby. But when put into Remote Play standby mode, the power consumption jumps to 24W. While that's still not absurd, it could make the difference of about $US 10/year on your electrical bill.

The other new finding was that while [email protected] averages about 215W, ditching the visuals for the screensaver only averages 185. In other words, by ditching Folding's visuals and turning off Remote Play, you could save some quantifiable energy. Just something to keep in mind... Profiles In Power: The PS3, 360, and Wii. [via ggmania] [image]