Two More Consoles For Virtual Console?

Nintendo have updated their Japanese Virtual Console page, and in doing so have left an alluring little tease. They're displaying eight console boxes when there's only six consoles on the VC, with the remaining two boxes greyed out. Did Nintendo suddenly get big on asymmetrical websites? Not likely. Expect two more consoles to be announced, and announced soon, with one (hopefully/probably) being the Master System, and the other, a complete mystery.

