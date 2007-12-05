Ubisoft Have No Idea What's Wrong With Assassin's Creed

There are problems with the PS3 version of Assassin's Creed. Altair freezing in mid-air, for example. Hardly helpful. PS3 owners are expecting a speedy resolution to this because, understandably, they're jack of their versions of games being all busted up. Is said help on its way? Not anytime soon. Michael Beadle, Ubisoft's senior public-relations manager says Ubisoft are looking into it but, to be frank, have no idea what's causing it. Not a clue. It's gallic shrugs all round at Ubisoft HQ!

